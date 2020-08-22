Senior Tories have hit out at the SNP as Boris Johnson cut his holiday short after the location was revealed.

The Prime Minister returned home after staying in a three-bedroom cottage in Applecross which has views towards the islands of Raasay, Rona and Skye.

However, since the location was leaked senior Tories have blamed the SNP, and in particular Ian Blackford.

READ MORE: In pictures: Boris Johnson holidaying in Scotland

Credit: Peter Jolly

A senior Tory told The Sun: “The finger of blame for this all getting out is being pointed at the SNP, particularly Ian Blackford who is local.”

Mr Blackford hit back saying: “This is completely preposterous and at no point have I referred publicly to the PM’s whereabouts. It’s nothing to do with me and to be smeared in this way is unacceptable.”

The PM was on a two week holiday with fiancée Carrie Symonds, new baby Wilfred and their dog when The Daily Mail published photographs of the family’s holiday home on Friday.

While the newspaper did not leak the location themselves, social media users were quick to find out where the PM was staying.

Sources told The Sun that Mr. Johnson was no longer able to stay after the location became public, saying the risk to the family included fears they could be “mobbed by Scottish nationalists”.

READ MORE: Opinion: Kevin McKenna: So it's Gove, Galloway and McConnell? No wonder the Union is finished

The source added:

“They had been camping in the garden of the cottage but the security threat was too much.

“The tent could be spotted by a sniper from too far away for them to stay after the location was published.”