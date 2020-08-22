A flat is for sale for £25,000 in one of Scotland's most popular seaside destinations.
Largs is well-known for its long promenade, excellent fish and chips shops, famous ice-cream parlours and it’s stunning views.
When taking a look at Scotland’s biggest property website, s1Homes, there are six properties for sale in Largs.
Two four bedroom houses are for sale at offers over £325,000, a three bedroom home for offers over £279,000, two more four bedroom properties at offers over £300,000 and £250,000 each and a flat is for sale at offers over a mere £25,000.
The cosy one bedroom flat is currently on the market at a fraction of the price of other properties in the area - thirteen times less if you’re doing the maths.
The second-floor flat is located on Gateside Street is a five minute walk to the pier and a five minute walk to the train station for those commuting for work.
The flat boasts bay windows, double glazing, modern electrics and kitchen and communal garden area.
Oh, and by the way, it’s also a six minute walk to popular ice cream parlour Nardini’s if that puts the cherry on top (sorry).
If you're interested in buying the flat then view the listing on s1Homes here.
