A man has been arrested and charged in connection with discovery of firearm and ammunition found in a car on Sauchiehall Street.
Armed officers rushed to the city centre street yesterday around 6.30pm.
Cops searched a black Mazda 6 where they discovered firearms and ammunition.
A 55-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection.
It comes as part of an intelligence-led operation and armed officers were also sent to Paisley later that evening in connection.
Around 7.10pm, a red Volkswagen Golf was stopped by armed officers in Neilston Road, Paisley.
However, no firearms or ammunition were recovered from the search of the Volkswagen.
Detective Inspector Martin McGhee of Police Scotland's Specialist Crime Division said: "As part of an ongoing investigation, officers from Police Scotland have recovered a firearm and ammunition.
"I would urge anyone who may have information about the criminal use of firearms to contact Police Scotland on 101 or, alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
