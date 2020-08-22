Police have searched a property in Edinburgh as part of an investigation into dissident republican group the New IRA.
Police Scotland obtained a warrant to search a property in the Blackhall area of the capital.
The search supported Operation Arbacia, which is being carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
Detective Chief Superintendent Philip Chapman, head of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said:
"I can confirm that Police Scotland officers carried out a search under warrant of a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh earlier today to support the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Operation Arbacia.
"This was a contained operation to support the investigation by PSNI colleagues and I would like to reassure the public that there was no threat to the wider community."
PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said:
"Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested a 62-year-old man at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”
“Following the arrest, officers from Police Scotland are currently searching a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh."
