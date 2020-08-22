A car was torched in Cumbernauld in the early hours of this morning.
An investigation has now been launched into the willful fire-raising.
Fire crews were called to Abbotsford Road around 12.30am on Saturday when a red Vauxhall Insignia went up in flames.
Nobody was injured in the blaze and it was safely extinguished.
Officers are appealing to the public for information about the incident.
Detective Sergeant Lorraine Wilson, of Lanarkshire CID, said: “Thankfully there has been no injuries as a result of this reckless act.
“Although this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, I would ask that if anyone has any information that they get in touch with officers.
“I would also appeal to those who have possible dashcam footage or were driving in the area at the time to contact police.
“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0196 of Saturday, 22 August, 2020.”
