The Waverley paddle steamer has set sail for the first time in two years.
The 70-year-old ship had been due to sail on Friday, however due to an "unexpected technical and administration issue" it was cancelled at the last minute.
The historic ship resumed service with a cruise on the Clyde following urgent boiler repairs.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it will operate at a reduced capacity and additional safety procedures in place.
The ship is one of the world's last seagoing paddle steamers recently received a £1m grant from the Scottish government to help with the restoration.
READ MORE: Home in Largs: Flat in popular seaside town could be yours for £25K
READ MORE: PM Boris Johnson cuts short holiday in Scotland as location is revealed
Paul Semple, general manager of Waverley Excursions, said: "This is a day that we've longed for, considering how far we've come with Waverley - but she's back.
"People have shown support through the appeal and just seeing people on board today, happy that Waverley is back in business.
"It was like open-heart surgery. She's had a major transplant in the sense that the boilers have been replaced, the electrical systems have been replaced and all the super-structure put back on top - the famous funnels reinstated again. Technically, we have a new Waverley."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment