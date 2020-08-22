A HOME that has been described as an 'architectural masterpiece' has just gone on the market in the Glasgow's South Side.
The spacious four-bedroom flat located in Pollokshields' Melville Street is expecting offers over £295,000.
The Estate Agency Co said: "A fine home of great distinction.
"An architectural masterpiece from the Victorian era, this property oozes grandeur and an ostentatious character which are typical of its time period and now very much in fashion.
READ MORE: Home in Largs: Flat in popular seaside town could be yours for £25K
"The apartment has been sympathetically modernised to retain its important original features and feel, whilst also offering a bright and spacious home well equipped for modern 21st century living."
READ MORE: Inside the stunning Duke Street home on the market for over £154,950
It adds: "Now rare, apartments boasting this size and square footage seldom come to the market and as such this sale represents an unusual opportunity for the successful purchaser to acquire a splendid and well-appointed home within popular Pollokshields."
You can view the full property on our sister website S1 Homes here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.