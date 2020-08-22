A secondary school is asking pupils to wear face coverings as part of efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.
A memo from James Gillespie’s High School in Edinburgh said that from Monday, teachers and pupils “must wear face coverings indoors whilst moving around between classes”.
The school said the decision is based on feedback from pupils, parents and staff.
It comes after pictures emerged on social media showing high school pupils in crowded corridors.
On Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said secondary school students might be required to wear face coverings in the “near future”.
Children are not currently required to wear masks in school but Ms Sturgeon said the guidance on the issue “may well” be updated.
The EIS trade union, which represents teachers, has been calling on ministers to issue “stronger advice on face coverings, where physical distancing is not possible”.
Union leaders highlight that while wearing face coverings is now mandatory in places such as museums, there is no such regulation for schools.
James Gillispie’s High School said masks, face coverings and visors will be available free of charge to anyone who has lost or forgotten their own.
