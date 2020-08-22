A Scottish farmer has claimed that Boris Johnson pitched a tent in his field without permission.

The Prime Minister returned home early from his holiday after his location was revealed with sources saying it was a ‘security risk’ for him and his family.

However, after Mr. Johnson left the cottage, which had a tent pitched outside it, farmer Kenny Cameron hit out at the Prime Minister.

He said: “Mr Johnson is meant to be leading the country and yet he is not setting a great example.

“Usually if people want to go inside a fenced area they ask for permission first, but I was not asked at all.

“He could have put up his tent in the garden of the cottage and there would have been no problem – but didn’t do that.

“He could easily have damaged the fence by climbing over it as a shortcut.

“There is a gate a little way up and they could have just used that.”

It was also reported that the remains of a small campfire were left by the tent, and this had to be cleared up after Mr. Johnson returned to England.

The Prime Minister’s staff reportedly apologised to Mr. Cameron, saying they and the PM believed the field was part of The Old School House cottage.