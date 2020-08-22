Comedian Kevin Bridges has joined in on a plea to save the Stand Comedy Club.

Labelling Glasgow's The Stand as the "best comedy club" he called for the Scottish Government to support the recovery of the comedy venue.

Earlier we reported the Stand's venues in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle were on verge of collapse after running up a £342,000 loss during the lockdown.

Director Eva Mackay revealed the clubs are in need of urgent support in an email to supporters.

Kevin took to social media to support the cause and plea for funding.

He revealed he got his start at The Stand over 16 years ago.

He wrote: "Eva, Jane, Tommy etc helped me develop all the way through my career and it’s still the best comedy club in the UK. Come on @scotgov @NicolaSturgeon Sort them oot!"

Other comedians also joined in on the plea.

Comedian Richard Herring took to Twitter and said: "The Stand is an incredible organisation that treats the audience and comedians with total respect and plays a huge part in the cultural life of all the cities it operates in.

"It’s top of the tree and if it’s in trouble then nothing else can make it."