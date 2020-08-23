A pod of whales was spotted by a harbour in Greenock on Saturday.

Marine wildlife experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called out to Victoria Harbour. 

Vessels were warned to keep a wide berth when passing near the animals. 

It is believed they are northern bottlenose whales. 

Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We have been made aware of pod of whales in the Greenock area.

“We would like to remind members of the public not to get too close to the water’s edge and for vessels to maintain a wide berth near the animals.

“Our partner colleagues at British Divers Marine Life Rescue are aware and are in attendance.”

Many rushed to social media to share their videos of the animals. 