Nicola Sturgeon has said readers have a responsibility to pressurise the publishing industry to include more diversity.
The Scottish First Minister was chairing an interview with writer Bernardine Evaristo about her novel Girl, Woman, Other as part of the online Edinburgh International Book Festival.
Her Booker Prize-winning publication focuses on the experiences of black British women, while the author told the audience that the Black Lives Matter movement had helped to highlight the works of other ethnic minority writers.
READ MORE: Scottish Child Payment: What is it and when can I apply for £10 per child, per week
Ms Sturgeon said: “As readers, we have all got a responsibility to make sure that this progress is sustained.
“I think there’s a huge appetite to read much more diversity of thought and opinion and experience, and we have all got to put pressure on the industry to make sure that happens.”
The First Minister said Evaristo’s novel had been among her favourites of the year when she read it.
After the event, she tweeted:
This was a joy. It was such a privilege to hear @BernardineEvari talk about her writing and what motivates it, and also about winning the @TheBookerPrizes. If you haven’t read ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ yet, I highly recommend it. https://t.co/Kcgfg2gzxU— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 22, 2020
“This was a joy. It was such a privilege to hear @BernardineEvari talk about her writing and what motivates it, and also about winning the @TheBookerPrizes. If you haven’t read ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ yet, I highly recommend it.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment