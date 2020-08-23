The trailer for Robert Pattinson's upcoming Batman film has been released.

Scotland's largest city also features in the teaser as the caped crusader - played by Robert Pattinson - drives by some graves in the Necropolis.

In February of this year, Glasgow itself became Gotham City as filming took place in the East End of the city. 

After being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on the film is set to resume in the UK next month.

The film has an expected US release date of October 1, 2021.