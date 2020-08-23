The trailer for Robert Pattinson's upcoming Batman film has been released.
Scotland's largest city also features in the teaser as the caped crusader - played by Robert Pattinson - drives by some graves in the Necropolis.
In February of this year, Glasgow itself became Gotham City as filming took place in the East End of the city.
READ MORE: The Batman begins filming in Glasgow city centre
Robert Pattinson is #TheBatman. Watch the #DCFandome Teaser Trailer now. pic.twitter.com/vhRXE7YlCA— The Batman (@TheBatman) August 23, 2020
After being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on the film is set to resume in the UK next month.
The film has an expected US release date of October 1, 2021.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.