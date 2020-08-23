The widow of the train driver who died in the Aberdeenshire crash has said her husband was not to blame and he did everything by the book.

Stephanie McCullough spoke out as she feared people were implying that “my beautiful kind husband was to blame”.

The train was travelling at 73mph when it hit a landslip near Stonehaven, according to a report published by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) on Friday.

The report revealed that the limit at that spot on the line was 75mph.

Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the derailment last week.

Mrs McCullough posted a message on Facebook saying: “I can assure you Brett loved his job and did everything by the book.

“When Brett was at Carmont, he was actually held there for 2 hours, when Brett was told to proceed back north he was told it was good to proceed at line speed that was 75mph, he was under that!!

“We also know Brett saw the landslide because the emergency brakes were applied. Many people don’t know that you can’t just stop a train!

"When the brakes are applied it could take up to a mile to stop a train, it’s not instant like a car.”

The RAIB report confirmed all six vehicles – four of which were for passengers – of the train came off the line after it hit the landslip 1.4 miles northeast of Carmont in Aberdeenshire.

Mrs McCullough’s message said: “It’s extremely hurtful to think people are judging Brett when they have absolutely no idea what they are talking about. Nobody should go to work and not come home.

“I have 3 heartbroken children here who Brett adored. His family was his world and he cared so much about people. Nobody can say a bad word about my kind gentle husband. Steph x.”

The RAIB said there had been heavy rain in the area on the morning of August 12 with 52mm (2in) falling within four hours.

The report added: “Its speed increased, reaching 72.8mph after it had travelled for approximately 1.4 miles, which is within the maximum permitted speed for HSTs [High Speed Trains – the type involved] of 75mph on this stretch of line.

“At around 09:38, the train struck a landslip covering the down line and derailed. As the track curved to the right, the train continued in a roughly straight line for around 77 yards until it struck a section of bridge parapet, which was destroyed.”

The train was the 06:38 service from Aberdeen to Glasgow and it was initially stopped at Carmont at 06:59, after a northbound train reported a landslip further south, on the section of track between Carmont and Laurencekirk.

After sitting at Carmont for more than two hours, it was decided to move the train back to Stonehaven, to allow passengers to get off.

The driver was given permission to move north at 09:25, moving at 5mph initially as it crossed on to the northbound track.