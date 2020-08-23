A cache of weapons has been pulled out of a canal in the north of city by a group of magnet fishers.

Glasgow Magnet Fishers recovered out weapons including machetes, large meat cleavers and a gun from the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Officers were called to the area after a firearm was fished out on Saturday, August 22.

Magnet fishers have been clearing up the water by the Applecross Basin in Hamiltonhill over the past few days, but the Glasgow-based group has been pulling out fascinating finds across the city.

Founding member of the group Mark McGeachin revealed past "treasures" have included a military issue machete from the 1940s and antique sabre sword from the 1700s.

He said: "I have sort of found 40 to 50 big potential murder weapons. It is scary to think about what is in the waters."

"We are after older artefacts and when we do it, we do it as a group. We also do a lot for charity."

Founding members of Glasgow Magnet Fishing (L to R): Paul McGeachin, Al Cargill, Esther Gallagher, David Mcnair, Mark McGeachin

The group fundraises through people coming to the meets, with funds being donated to FARE Scotland in Easterhouse.

Mr McGeachin added that their work has helped unite the community after lockdown.

At the start, there was a maximum of ten people going out to magnet fish, but the group has expanded exponentially.

He said: "We are bringing a lot of people together. Now there can be anything between 15 and 100 every Saturday."

They confirmed an investigation was underway to establish the full circumstances after the weapon was made safe.

The Twitter account for Hamiltonhill Claypits shared the finds which had been made in the area.

Glasgow Magnet Fishing Group at Applecross Basin. Lots of finds!

Glasgow Magnet Fishing Group at Applecross Basin. Lots of finds!

See anything you've lost?

A Police Scotland spokesman said: Police were called around 12.20pm on Saturday, 22 August, 2020, after what appears to be a firearm was recovered from the canal near Applecross Street, Glasgow.

"Officers attended and the item was made safe. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

The group is hoping to receive funding for a minibus which will allow them to take young people and those who do not drive to sites across the area.

They are hopeful that with the funding they would be able to visit old heritage sites to go "after the older artefacts".