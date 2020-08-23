There have been no new deaths in Scotland from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 83 new positive cases confirmed.
The Scottish Government announced that 245 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus, one less than yesterday.
Two people are in intensive care.
Of the new positive cases, 37 were recorded under the Tayside NHS Board, 16 in Greater Glasgow and three in NHS Grampian.
A total of 2,492 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
