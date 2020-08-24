February 5th, 2012: Nicola Sturgeon says there’s no doubt that the campaign for Scottish independence has momentum. September 3rd, 2014: Nicola Sturgeon says the Yes campaign has extraordinary momentum. September 18, 2014: Yes loses the referendum.

You see the problem, don’t you? Saying you have momentum and having momentum are two different things, but that doesn’t stop politicians saying it anyway. The polls in 2014 showing Yes at over 50 per cent. The “surge” in SNP membership. The marches. All of them have been declared as signs that the momentum is with Yes and the same inevitably happened this week with the polls showing Yes on 54% and 55%. Forgive me if I don’t get overly excited.

But we shouldn’t be unduly cynical either. In private, senior figures in the SNP say the tipping point they really need is 60% and one of the first steps towards achieving 60% is saying you have momentum, whether it’s true or not. It’s the faith factor that can attract believers which is why Nicola Sturgeon keeps doing it and was doing it again this week. The new polls, she said, showed that “the momentum is very clearly with us”.

The second step in the process, the other factor you need to reach 60%, is capitalising on the momentum you actually have, but that’s a tricky one for the SNP because it’s not clear what’s causing the recent rise in support. It could be Brexit, but then again the SNP’s big hope in 2016 was that the result of the EU referendum would lead to a surge for them but it pretty much failed to materialise. Indeed, the First Minister’s attempts to link Brexit with a second independence referendum led to the SNP suffering big losses at the General Election in 2017.

Alternatively, the latest encouraging polls for the SNP could be down to coronavirus and the fact that people seem pleased with the SNP’s handling of it. Ms Sturgeon says herself she believes this to be a factor – “show not tell” she calls it – but it’s a hard trend to capitalise on isn’t it? If it was Brexit fuelling support for Yes, the SNP could keep on capitalising on it if the economy suffers. But if it’s coronavirus that’s boosting support, the crisis will eventually fade and it may take some of the new support with it.

Stage three on the road to 60% – building momentum beyond your core groups – is also quite hard to work out. It’s clear that most of the shift from No to Yes has happened among Labour voters; the firmest support for Yes is also still clustered around cities and the more deprived parts of those cities. But to get independence to the 60-plus zone that devolution reached 20 years ago, you need the momentum to get beyond those hard cores.

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged this herself in 2017 when she said that what really built the momentum for devolution in the 90s was the involvement of people beyond party politics. “The churches, trade unions, writers, artists, business people,” she said, “they all had their say and they were driving forces in building the momentum that led Labour to promise a referendum and the people of Scotland to vote for a Parliament with tax varying powers.” If the SNP is to get 60% for independence, it needs the same kind of trend.

But it’s stage four that could really take the Yes side over the line because it’s often the point where the process is almost impossible to reverse. Behaviourists call it “social herding” and what it means is that when a politician or cause appears to be popular, people will gravitate towards it because it’s popular; there’s also a certain part of the electorate that will want to be on the winning side. Again, you saw some of that in the 90s with devolution; it got to the point where if you didn’t support a Scottish Parliament, you were a bit of a freak and it’s not always easy to stick to a belief if you think everyone else thinks differently. It’s social herding that will take us over the line to 60 plus.

Which leaves the question of where Scotland actually is in the four-stage process and I think the answer to that is not as far as some in the SNP think. There’s no denying the upward trend for Yes, and there’s probably been a shift because of coronavirus, but we will have to wait to see if the SNP really is in stage two and can capitalise on what’s happening.

As for stage three – reaching out beyond the hard core – again there’s not much evidence yet of support changing except in the soft middle which we’ve known for a while now is prone to shifting back and forth. It’s also worth remembering political scientist John Curtice’s point that support for Yes may come down again under the sustained attack there will be on independence in the event of a second referendum. In other words, momentum can go down as well as up.

And there’s another factor which may be more important than momentum anyway. As I’ve already pointed out, who you are and where you live was a massive factor in how you voted on independence: well-off areas voted No, poorer areas voted Yes. But demographics change and, in the end, this could be what’s really critical for the independence case.

First, coronavirus and Brexit will make a lot of us poorer and nationalism does well in economies that are struggling – so the harder life gets for people, the more likely they are to be tempted by Yes. But secondly, support for independence is higher among under-35s than it is among older people and the laws of demographics are clear on that one: the second group is going to get smaller. Political views can change as you age of course, but the demographic destiny looks undeniable.

The question of momentum is much less certain. I know Nicola Sturgeon says she has it, but she said the same thing in 2012 and 2014 and look what happened then. But there are signs of change and as soon as there’s an indication that the coronavirus effect is sticking or that support for independence is reaching beyond the hard core, that’s when the momentum could really get going. That’s when 60% could become an achievable goal. That’s when independence will become unstoppable.

