A war of words has been sparked on social media after historian Neil Oliver suggested that Boris Johnson 'felt unsafe' in Scotland.

The National Trust Scotland president, who is stepping down from his role next month, was responding to claims that the Prime Minister could no longer stay in Scotland on holiday after photographs publishing his location were released, which allowed many to identify Applecross in the Highlands.

Downing Street claimed that Boris Johnson, as a result of the publication of images, could no longer stay in Scotland with his partner and son amid fears they could be “mobbed by Scottish nationalists”

A senior Tory told The Sun: “The finger of blame for this all getting out is being pointed at the SNP, particularly Ian Blackford who is local.”

Voicing his concern over the decision that the Prime Minister was forced to cut his staycation short, Neil Oliver tweeted: “Scotland was the most welcoming country in the world. That a British PM – or indeed anyone at all – might feel unsafe here is more mortifying and heartbreaking than I can say.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford was quick to hit out at the claim by the historian responding by saying: “The idea that folk are not safe in Wester Ross is preposterous and for you to pedal this nonsense speaks volumes. Scotland is a welcoming country and will remain so. Are you really implying our police can't keep the PM safe? This is nonsense.”

Blackford, who is the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber added: "Folk across the Highlands were aware the Prime Minister was in the area. To blame The SNP for a story in the Daily Mail, let's just say a paper that is not close to The SNP beggars belief. Classic deflection, it ill beholds number 10 to behave in this way."

TV presenter Oliver will step down as NTS president in September after he liked an anti-Black Lives Matter tweet and declared his “love” for disgraced historian David Starkey.