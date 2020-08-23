Aberdeen lockdown restrictions are to begin easing tonight, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

By tomorrow, the city will be “broadly” in line with the rest of Scotland as the five mile travel limit, hospital and care home visiting and restrictions on gatherings will be lifted.

Some businesses will be able to reopen tomorrow, but not those with any hospitality element.

From Wednesday, cafes, pubs, casinos and restaurants will be allowed to open again provided they have had an environmental health check.

Owners are being urged to contact Aberdeen City Council if they have not yet had a check, to enable them to reopen.

While the lockdown is easing in the area, Scottish Government officials have said they will not hesitate in extending restrictions if they feel it is necessary for public health.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:“I am grateful to people in Aberdeen – the local authority and health board, local businesses, and everyone who lives there - for complying so well with the rules that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In particular I am grateful for the understanding of the businesses that were required to close in order to help beat the virus.

“It’s due to the commitment of people in the city, as well as world class contact tracing that means we are now able to lift some of these measures from Monday and then again from Wednesday, but it is vitally important that everyone follows the FACTS rules in order to prevent an outbreak of this scale occurring again. That way we can move forward and get our economy, our society and our lives generally back to as much normality as possible.”

Susan Webb, Director of Public Health for NHS Grampian said:

"We must be cautious to ensure the progress we have made is maintained. Crucially, we must all be observing physical distancing from those not in our immediate household; whether at work, meeting socially, in a supermarket or out for exercise and recreation. It is also vitally important that anyone identified as a close contact of a detected case follows the guidance on isolating for 14 days.”