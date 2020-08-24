By Deborah Anderson

WITH lockdown offering people the chance to catch up on their reading, a Scottish book club saw their membership grow by more than.

However, now the Edinburgh-based Rare Birds Book Club is giving something back and has donated a collection of books to a charity which supports families with free 'home away from home' accommodation to families while their child is in hospital.

The monthly book delivery and digital book club sends over 85 books to Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow.

During the lockdown period, Rare Birds Book Club reported a 52 per cent growth, taking the subscription service and digital book club from 1,000 subscribers per month to more than 1,600.

Wanting to show its appreciation for customers’ ongoing support during such unprecedented times - times which saw many small businesses collapse – founder Rachel Wood decided to give back to a community that had a connection with Rare Birds. Thanks to its strong and growing customer base – many of whom have been subscribers from the beginning - Glasgow was chosen and a charity which could benefit was found.

Ronald McDonald House can be a haven for families of children who are being treated by local hospitals and was chosen for the donation of books to offer a moment of respite for those in residence.

The Glasgow site has 31 ensuite bedrooms and hosted 504 families in 2019, gifting more than 11,000 nights to those in need; families who often arrive with only the clothes on their backs and are miles away from their support network.

Sending 33 children’s books and 53 past-book club picks for the adults, founder Ms Woods was overjoyed to have started a small library within the House that will encourage guests to take much-needed personal time and engulf themselves in a world that only a book can provide.

Ms Woods said: “With people confined to their homes over the lockdown period, we were incredibly luckily to see a huge boost in sales; people needed a pick-me-up and it helps that we are letter-box sized! It is scientifically proven that reading can help reduce stress levels in just six minutes, focusing your mind and helping you sleep better, so gifting a selection of books to an awe-inspiring place like Ronald McDonald House Glasgow, takes on all the more meaning for me. If I can encourage even a little wellbeing and escape during these families’ tough times, then that is the perfect way to give back in my book.”

The charity has had a base in Glasgow since 1996 and its original home was beside the Royal Hospital for Sick Children at Yorkhill. It moved to the site of the superhospital at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Govan in 2015 following the construction of the Royal Hospital for Children.

Since 1996 they have helped 11,000 families who have stayed with them in that time.

Helen Craig, the House Director of Ronald McDonald House Glasgow, said: “Few could deny that time spent with a page turner of a book can lift your spirits and transport you to another place. Enjoying your favourite genre from mysteries, action, dramas and historical novels has been made a reality for our families by the generosity of Rare Bird Book Club who’ve donated 53 books for our parents to enjoy.

“Best of all are the many colourful children’s books that have been gifted as well, so the children can enjoy hearing soothing bedtime stories read aloud. A welcome distraction in a busy hospital environment.

“These books are offered for the families to keep and will be placed in their bedrooms ahead of arrival making their rooms all the more welcoming.”

During lockdown the book club held events to help people feel connected. They hosted their first book launch event in collaboration with bestselling author Mhairi McFarlane. The event celebrating the launch of ‘Don't You Forget About Me’ took place in Leith and was shown on their website.

As the book club grows, Rare Birds hopes to continue supporting Ronald McDonald House Glasgow, as well as the Edinburgh location when it opens.

For more information visit https://rarebirdsbookclub.com/