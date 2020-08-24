SCOTTISH conservatives leader Douglas Ross is to hold talks with trade unions as part of a series of meetings to find out voters’ priorities.

The new leader, who took over last month after Jackson Carlaw’s shock resignation, will also be meeting a group led by an SNP member during his ‘Roundtable Scotland’ sessions.

Mr Ros, a professional referee and current MP for Moray, said he would be “getting out into the country” and “listening to people up and down Scotland to find out what’s important to them”.

The first of his events will focus on how to tackle the country’s drugs problem.

The Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council had hoped to introduce a safer drug consumption facility in Glasgow to help stem the rising number of deaths linked to drugs in the city, but it was controversially blocked by the Conservative-led UK Government.

Mr Ross’s meeting will involve the campaign group Favor Scotland, whose chief executive Annemarie Ward is a member of the SNP.

Mr Ross said: “When I was elected leader I said I wanted to help unite Scotland so we can move forward together.

“That process can only begin by talking to each other, not shouting at each other.

“So as I begin my leadership, I want to start by getting out into the country and by listening to people up and down Scotland to find out what’s important to them and what priorities they put first.

“I don’t want just to preach to the converted, I want to talk to people who don’t support my party too.

“Even if we won’t agree on everything, we can surely all find a way to disagree better – and help our country move forward as a result.”

He also plans a meeting focused on education, with invites going to the main teaching unions – the EIS, the NASUWT and the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association.

Mr Ross will speak to business groups about the imminent economic challenges facing Scotland, ahead of the publication of a jobs plan in the coming days.

He added: “I believe this moment is a great opportunity for Scotland. People don’t want to go back to the old divisions, instead it’s time to find out what we have in common and so rebuild better after coronavirus.

“I want to seize that opportunity and I’d love to hear from anybody who wants to be part of it.”

Ms Ward said she was “happy to work” with anyone who will help tackle the drugs crisis, whether Conservative or SNP.

She said: “I’ve openly said in the past that I’m a member of the SNP and I have serious issues with numerous aspects of Scottish Conservative policy.

“On recovery and drug treatment we have clear disagreements, but there are areas where we can work together.

“The record-high drug death rates are Scotland’s shame. Ending that appalling record will take political will from every party.”