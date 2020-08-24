Two classes at a Lanarkshire primary school are to self-isolate after multiple confirmed cases of Covid-19.

It was confirmed on Sunday evening that two pupils and a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

All individuals were last in school on Thursday, August 20, with the staff member testing positive on August 22 and pupils on August 23.

Pupils and associated staff of Primary 3 and Primary 4 have been asked not to attend school as a precautionary measure.

They will be offered testing on Wednesday, August 26 and asked to self-isolate until they receive confirmation of a negative result.

Anyone associated with the school's supported class has been contacted directly by NHS Lanarkshire's test and protect team.

Health bosses say there is currently no evidence to suggest that there is transmission in the school, and so the risk to the wider school community is low and the school will remain open to anyone who has not been contacted by contact tracing teams.

NHS Lanarkshire is working closely with South Lanarkshire Council and Public Health Scotland with regard to these cases and has promptly identified close contacts.

Dr Josephine Pravinkumar, NHS Lanarkshire’s consultant in public health medicine, said: “Our test and protect team will continue to contact anyone who may be affected. Public health advice is being given to these individuals and they are being told to self-isolate and offered testing as required.

“There is evidence that mixing socially in the community without maintaining physical distancing measures can transmit the virus. It is therefore important that people remain vigilant and follow physical distancing guidance.

Dr Pravinkumar continued: “We are aware that there will be concern among both children and their parents at this time. We would like to reassure the local community that appropriate measures are being implemented.”

“Individuals should stay off school or work and get tested if they or their close contacts experience any Covid-19 symptoms, such as a cough, fever or loss of taste or smell, even if they are mild.”

Tony McDaid, executive director of education resources at South Lanarkshire Council, said: “The council is fully supporting the incident management team, led by NHS Lanarkshire, and its test and protect activity.

“We will continue to respond to advice from NHS Lanarkshire and provide information and reassurance to parents and carers, pupils and staff. We fully understand that parents and pupils will be anxious.

"No blame is attached to anyone who is interviewed by Test and Protect but it is important that as much information as possible is given. In addition, support within school is available to any pupil who is anxious or has concerns.”