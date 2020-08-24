The number of cases in a Covid-19 cluster linked to an additional support needs school has risen to 22.

Kingspark School in Dundee was the first school in Scotland to close its doors due to Covid since pupils returned to the classroom on August 12.

The first positive case of an adult connected to the school was identified by NHS Tayside's health protection team last Tuesday.

Since then, cases have continued to rise, with health bosses confirming on Sunday that the cluster has now reached 22 - made up of 17 members of staff, two pupils and three community contacts.

Now, a single positive case has been linked to the Primary 2A class at St Peter and Paul's School in Dundee, with another positive case linked to Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary School.

Parents of all pupils in P2A and the after-school club were contacted on Sunday evening by education staff to advise that their child should self-isolate for 14 days until September 2.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside, said: “Since the identification of positive cases at Kingspark, a detailed contact tracing programme has been under way and these linked cases are being identified because of those concerted efforts of Test and Protect.

“We must do everything we can to protect all of our communities against COVID-19 and that is why we have issued the guidance to self-isolate. By taking this action we are containing any further spread of infection.

“We know that this may cause anxiety to some parents and children but we must do everything we can to ensure we keep people safe.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said: “I would like to reassure families that this action is being taken to keep everyone safe.

"This is our paramount concern and we cannot be complacent.”