More lockdown restrictions are to ease across Scotland from today.

Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday that several leisure and entertainment venues can reopen on Monday, as long as physical distancing and hygiene measures are in place.

Driving lessons and contact sports will be able to resume for the first time since restrictions were put in place in March.

But the First Minister has urged Scots to be cautious as she announced the lifting of restrictions on Thursday.

On Saturday, Scotland recorded its highest rise in Covid-19 cases since May. The Scottish Government said there had been 123 positive cases in 24 hours.

Speaking to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, the First Minister said: “The prevalence of the virus continues to be at low levels in Scotland, but we are also recording more positive cases than three weeks ago and we have seen one significant outbreak in Aberdeen and a number of smaller clusters in locations across the country.

“I hope the re-opening of some services will be welcomed because we know it is essential to reduce the economic harm this virus is doing, but I hope people will also understand why, as we try to open services and keep them open, we must take firm action when rules and guidance are not being complied with.”

Here is everything that is resuming and reopening from Monday, August 24

Outdoor contact sports will be able to resume following guidance of relevant sports bodies

Seated live events, which take place outdoors, and outdoor open space live events can resume, with physical distancing, enhanced hygiene, and restricted numbers in place

Driving lessons can resume (following guidance)

Bingo halls can re-open with physical distancing (following guidance)

Amusement arcades and casinos can re-open (following guidance)

Snooker /pool halls and indoor bowling can re-open (following guidance)

Child contact centres can re-open (following guidance)

Face-to-face advice services, including Citizens Advice, can resume (following guidance)

Funfairs – both static and travelling – can re‑open (following guidance)

Aberdeen

From Monday, some local lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen are set to be lifted.

Here's everything that will be lifted on Monday:

The five-mile travel limit

Restrictions on gatherings

Limitations on hospital and care home visits

Businesses due to open tomorrow in line with the national route map can also reopen, with the exception of cafes, restaurants or any hospitality element within them

From Wednesday