LISSIE Harper is campaigning for a new law that would make the unintended killing of any emergency service worker an offence punished by a life in prison. Her campaign for what is being called Harper’s Law is gaining support but if successful would be a travesty, rather than an enforcement of justice.

Her husband PC Andrew Harper was killed after being dragged to his death by the getaway car by a group of thieves who were tried and found guilty of manslaughter rather than murder. The case is under review and the wider campaign for a new law has gained support in an online petition from almost half a million people, as well as receiving support from newspapers, the Police Federation and former Police Minister and Conservative MP Sir Mike Penning.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Lissie Harper argued, “If it’s an accident it’s an accident but if, for example, somebody sets a building on fire and as a result a fireman is killed then that person is responsible for that death... so I think they need to spend their life in prison”.

The grief and sense of vengeance from Mrs Harper is understandable, the support for a new law from organisations like the Police Federation is, however, unforgivable. The fact that the person killed is a member of the emergency services should make no difference to how we think about and apply justice in the UK. Essentially, this new law would punish people for unintended actions, making the conscious murder of an individual no different from the accidental outcome of a criminal act, like setting a building on fire.

In the Police Federation statement we find a form of propaganda and a confusion of legalese and emotion, with talk of justice processes that the country needs mixed with a description of grief and the feelings of a widow who gained “love and support” from other officers and from a public “who fully support my feelings”.

I cannot imagine Harper’s Law will pass; it is too much of a breach of basic principles of law that would take the victim justice system in the UK to a new low. But the support for the law demonstrates the dangerous trajectory we are on, where emotion and the respect for feelings is becoming elevated, by our therapeutic state, above the thought and reason we should expect from a civilised society.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.