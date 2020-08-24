A number of high street chains including B&Q, John Lewis, Wilko and Smyths Toys Superstores have launched urgent recalls on a variety of items.

We've put together all the details on what each company are recalling - and what to do.

What have B&Q recalled?

B&Q have issued a recall on Masterlite B22-E27 lampholder converters.

The recall statement reads: "There is a risk of electric shock resulting from direct contact with internal live parts which could occur if you attempt to replace an E27 lamp without first switching off the mains supply.

"The products were on sale in B&Q from October 2019 to March 2020.

"All batches sold are affected by this issue."

The product affected is:

Name: B22 - E27 Lampholder Converter (90411)

Barcode No. 5014838904114

If you have purchased any of these converters, contact the Freephone helpline for further information 0800 009 2981 between Monday and Thursday 8.30am to 5pm, and on Friday's from 8.30am - 4pm.

The statement adds: "Masterlite apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.

"Please note that only the products detailed in this safety notice are affected. All other lights sold by Masterlite are unaffected."

What have John Lewis recalled?

The company have issued a recall on their John Lewis & Partners Dual Purpose Pocket Spring Cotbed Mattress.

The item affected contains the product code: 32464401.

This recall is for products sold between June 2019 and June 2020 from johnlewis.com.

A statement by John Lewis said: "We have recently retested this mattress, and unfortunately it has failed a firmness test on the newborn side which means it does not comply with legal requirements.

"The other side has passed the test and is safe to use regardless of age.

"Therefore, we ask that with immediate effect, you rotate the mattress to use the 12 month+ side. This can be identified by unzipping the cover.

"Please contact us on 01698 545 160 to discuss this and arrange a replacement and a refund.

"We will arrange for the collection and disposal of your existing mattress in a responsible way.

"We are obliged to ensure the mattress is not used any more, and does not find its way on to secondary markets.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you."

What have Wilko recalled?

Wilko have issued a product recall on their own brand Safari Buddies tambourine assorted toy.

The items affected are:

Item code: 0417368/7 - affected batch codes - 190620, 190701, 190715, 191125 batches are located on the inside of the wooden frame.

In a statement, Wilko said: "We have recently become aware of a potential safety issue with our Wilko Safari Buddies Tambourine.

"We have identified that in certain circumstances, the pins that secure the cymbals can become detached, leading to a potential safety issue.

"As a precautionary measure we are therefore advising customers that have purchased the tambourine with the above batch codes to stop using the product immediately, keep it away from children, and return it to any store for a full refund.

"Nothing matters more to us than our customer safety so if you’ve purchased this product from us, please return it to any of our stores for a full refund of the purchase price.

"Please note that the recall only applies to the batches highlighted above.

"If you have any questions, please contact your local Wilko store or call the Wilko Customer Care Team free on: 08000 329 329.

"We wish to thank you for your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience."

What have Smyths Toy Superstores recalled?

The toy retailer have issued recalls on two sports products, but have not highlighted why they have been recalled.

The products affected are:

Adjustable Football Training Rebounder

Product Code: 155994

Product Link: N/A

Catalogue: N/A

Catalogue Page: N/A

Date Issued: June 2020

Note: This item is only available to purchase in Mainland UK. For Northern Ireland stores, please see156725 which is the same product, repackaged.

Adjustable Hurling Rebounder