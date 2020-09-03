I TASTE hundreds of different wines a year but I realised last week that there was one style that I'd avoided for too long: South American whites. Years ago, when the world was being wooed by Chilean Merlots and Argenitinian Malbecs, I desperately wanted the white wines to be as inviting but, to be honest, too many of them tasted dirty and tart.

Wow, did I get a shock last week when I persuaded myself to take a fresh look. Torrontes, which for me was one of the worst whites ever created, is the ugly duckling that turned into a swan. The ones I tasted were clean, aromatic and fruity and the sauvignon blancs that were once sad in comparison with their Kiwi cousins are all of a sudden gorgeous.