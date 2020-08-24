LIN ANDERSON, AUTHOR

Where is it?

Le Suquet in Cannes, south of France.

Why do you go there?

It's the lovely medieval hillside town where Cannes began, with narrow cobbled streets that wind up from the Le Vieux Port, many of which are named after the town's resistance fighters from the Second World War.

At the top is the magnificent church Notre-Dame-d'Esperance (built in the 15th century), from where you can view both old and new Cannes, including the Palais des Festivals, home to the world-famous film festival.

I rarely venture along La Croisette, however, preferring the world of the Suquet, its restaurants and cafes and the Marche Forville, one of the largest farmers' markets in the south of France.

We have a small flat tucked in a hidden courtyard which we share with the independent Hotel Chanteclair, run by our friend Pascal Fleming, aided by his French bulldog Oscar.

The hotel and our flat are just off Rue Forville which winds up from the market past the ancient Chapelle de la Misericorde to the Place du Suquet at the top of the hill.

Le Suquet also has its own public beach, and as a keen swimmer I use it a lot. Ferries go out regularly to the Lerins Islands of St Marguerite and St Honorat with their rocky coves and great snorkelling. So, great French food, wine, la mer, and sunshine. Perfect.

How often do you go?

In normal times, three or four visits a year.

How did you discover it?

I was involved with a short film at the Cannes Film Festival. When dealing with the madness of the film festival, I came upon Le Suquet and fell in love with it. I've been going since 2002.

What's your favourite memory?

Taking my granddaughter there for the first time. She is half-French, half-Scottish and speaks both languages. Her French family live in the north of France and she had never been to Cannes before. She loved it and has now informed me it's her favourite place to be in France. Carrbridge, my home village, is her favourite place in Scotland.

Who do you take?

My husband John and also the rest of the family at times.

What do you take?

I keep some summer clothes there, which I rarely need in Scotland, especially when in Carrbridge. My laptop, because I often write part of the next book in the Rhona MacLeod series, and a good supply of books to read. Most important of all, my swimming and snorkelling gear.

What do you leave behind?

My worries and often the rain.

Sum it up in a few words.

Gorgee de soleil, parfumee, appetissante, chic et tres francaise.

What other spots are on your post-lockdown wish list?

I'd love to return to Tobago, which is as sun-kissed as Cannes, with equally great food and fabulous snorkelling and swimming.

The Innocent Dead by Lin Anderson is published by Macmillan, priced £14.99