JAMIE Black (Letters, October 21) is quite correct in calling for politicians to stop peddling the false dichotomy of "saving lives or the economy" regarding management of Covid-19.

Covid-19 is simply an addition to the list of health risks we have to prudently manage as we go about our business – no more, no less.

Thus, Scotland doesn’t need an extension to the jobs furlough scheme (UK-wide, two-thirds of those who were on it are already back at work) to allow a lot of its working population to continue cowering in politically and media whipped-up fear about the risk of catching Covid-19, but rather, a proportionately managed full opening of our economy with politicians realistically accepting that there will be a certain amount of (for Covid, extremely small relative to the overall population level) continuing Covid-19 infection and, in unfortunate cases, death.

We already do this for all other health risks; so let us not gullibly accept the politically and media manufactured narrative of the apocalypse: it’s not happening, and it never was going to happen – because we manage the risk, as we have always done.

Philip Adams, Crosslee.

JAMIE Black erroneously compares Covid-19 to cancer, heart disease and stroke.

The difference which should be blatantly obvious is that Covid-19 is the only one of the aforementioned that is infectious.

You cannot catch cancer, heart disease or a stroke from another person.

David Clark, Tarbolton.

NICOLA Sturgeon is trying to look both ways at the same time. The coronavirus is still on the rise despite her constantly re-emphasising her "Facts" messaging yet she is continuing her re-opening of some facilities, albeit at a rather slow pace and doing her usual sleight of hand manoeuvre by announcing dates for others but some time away. She is being hamstrung by the necessity to retain her cautious image yet appear to be concerned for the economy. It simply falls flat in the middle. Scotland is in recession yet she is doing little to ease this.

In the background the war drums for independence are beating louder. Any "soft" voter who has been persuaded by Ms Sturgeon's apparently good performance will soon be lost as the frailty of Scotland's position becomes clearer.

Independence is the last thing Scotland needs, what we need is a coherent and dynamic economic action plan. We are not getting it.

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow G77.

PAUL McPhail (Letters, August 21) obviously has no idea about the costs of television broadcasting.

He complains about the First Minister appearing on our screens to give updates on coronavirus, suggesting the cost to each viewer is "wholly unjustified."

What about the cost to our lives if we are not kept informed?

Does he not understand in times of crisis, that's what the leader of a government is expected to do?

As for the cost of an hour on TV – and don't forget, all other news media are feeding into this to get their stories – this is probably the cheapest 60 minutes on television. I would say the BBC accountant will be more than happy.

Andy Stenton, Glasgow G1.