Scotland risks being blown further off course in its efforts to right the wrong of child poverty unless we act decisively now. As a country with ambitious child poverty targets, the ongoing shock to people’s living standards caused by the pandemic poses a real test of how committed we are to meeting the goals we have set ourselves.

In 2017, the Scottish Parliament unanimously passed landmark legislation requiring Scotland to reduce the number of children swept into poverty to fewer than one in 10 by 2030. Despite some bold action, last week the Scottish Government published their second annual progress report revealing that one in four children are still trapped in poverty.

We all know that this is unacceptable. We know that this can change because we have done it before. But to achieve real change in the circumstances we now face will require a significant increase in the scale and impact of investment across three main areas – employment, social security, and housing.

The Scottish Government is right to highlight that independent forecasts, published in 2018, predicted that child poverty rates would increase by 2030, largely in response to UK Government welfare reforms. While child poverty rates may have stabilised before the pandemic, we expect an economic storm to create greater risks. Those of us restless for no child to grow up in poverty must not lose our resolve.

The roll back of UK Government furlough and self-employment support schemes will see further income shocks and stronger headwinds for families in the Autumn. We are expecting to see unemployment rise and rising debt levels as families grapple with the gap between falling incomes and additional costs, with many risking falling behind with rents and mortgages.

At the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, we are deeply concerned at the degree of financial strain and uncertainty felt by many families. Currently, seven in 10 families with children on low incomes are having to cut back on essentials. Families who were already struggling to keep their heads above water are now feeling the full force of the economic storm caused by Covid-19.

It is imperative that we put in place a stronger lifeline for these families now or we risk making the challenge of tackling child poverty in Scotland much harder in the future.

Many positive steps are already being taken – but together their impact does not rise to the scale of the challenge we face nor provide enough targeted support for families.

Our first priority must be to avoid rising unemployment leading to a surge in poverty. Government and employers need to work in partnership to urgently create new good jobs and equip Scots with the skills they need to access them.

While the UK Government’s Kickstart scheme will play a key role in guaranteeing young people work for at least twelve months, it’s vital that this support is extended to over-25s and other groups who already faced additional barriers in the jobs market before the recession.

Extra resources being committed to the Parental Employment Support Fund over the next year offer potentially crucial support to help parents find the best combination of hours, earnings, and childcare to improve their prospects. To be effective, we need to see better alignment between local economic development strategies and this investment – boosting the supply of, and access to, good quality, flexible jobs with opportunities to progress.

Sadly, we know that we are living through one of the deepest economic downturns on record and job losses are inevitable. Therefore, strengthening our social security system so that it protects people from being pulled into poverty and debt will be essential.

We welcome the Cabinet Secretary Aileen Campbell’s commitment to prioritise the Scottish Child Payment and begin payments to low-income families with children under six by the end of February. However, as local lockdowns and ongoing social restrictions are likely to remain in place for some time, plans must be implemented to ensure that enough support reaches those who are struggling now.

Many across Scotland face uncertainty about whether they will be able to access a decent home or keep the one they currently have. It is right that the Scottish Government has indicated it will act to avoid a potential Autumn spike in evictions, by extending legal protections until the end of next March.

This is a vital first step, but also needs to be complemented by genuinely affordable rent repayment plans that balance the needs of tenants and landlords. Where this cannot be achieved, the Government should be ready to step in.

All that said, there is no route to achieving the child poverty targets without many more families being able to access good quality, social housing. We need the Scottish Government to go well beyond its current plan, by offering greater certainty to the sector and bringing forward a credible plan to deliver affordable homes at scale during the next Parliament.

The upcoming Programme for Government offers an opportunity for ministers to set out a clear plan to get us back on course in righting the wrong of child poverty. Only a renewed focus and fresh ideas will be enough to help us achieve our interim child poverty targets by 2023.

Jim McCormick is the Associate Director Scotland of the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation