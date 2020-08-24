A stray dog which was found with cannabis in his system by rescuers is recovering in hospital.

The share pei cross, named Buddy, was found on Monday, August 17 in the Linwood area of Paisley.

Animal rescue teams found the dog "clearly disorientated" and having "real difficulty breathing" when they came to collect him from the house of the member of the public who had initially found him.

Tests from an emergency vet revealed the dog had ingested cannabis.

The Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information, and say Buddy could have had a "far unhappier outcome" if not for the actions of the member of the public.

Inspector Isla Bell, who uplifted Buddy from the home of the member of the public who found him, said: “When I arrived to collect the dog, he was lying flat-out on the sofa of the person who had found him. He was clearly disorientated and he was having real difficulty breathing.

“I immediately took the dog to an emergency vet, where tests revealed he had ingested cannabis. Thankfully, the vet was able to treat him and he is now being well-looked after at one of our centres.

“Initial enquiries have led to possible connections in the Woodvale area of Paisley.

“This poor boy could have had a far unhappier outcome if the caller had not taken him in and contacted us. We are keen to speak to this dog’s owner to establish how he ended up in such a state.”

Anyone with information on this dog or his owner is asked to call the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999.