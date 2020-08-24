Scotland is bracing itself for torrential rain and flooding amid a yellow 'danger to life' warning.

Storm Francis is to make itself known across Glasgow, Lothian and the Borders on Tuesday and some of Wednesday.

Scots are being told to expect heavy rain over the course of 24 hours, with rainfall expected to reach 90mm in some parts of Scotland.

Gusts of 50mph could hit exposed coasts and hills.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for Rain, and say it is expected to result in some flooding and disruption to travel.

They say some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

They added there could be a danger to life as a result of fast flowing or deep flood water.

A statement reads: "Storm Francis will bring another spell of very wet and windy weather during Tuesday and early Wednesday.

"Total rainfall accumulations are expected to reach 20 to 40 mm widely across the area with as much as 60-90 mm for parts of Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland, particularly over high ground.

"Strong east to north-easterly winds are also expected to develop, with gusts of 50 mph affecting exposed coasts and hills."

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire