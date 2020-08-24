Scotland is bracing itself for torrential rain and flooding amid a yellow 'danger to life' warning.
Storm Francis is to make itself known across Glasgow, Lothian and the Borders on Tuesday and some of Wednesday.
Scots are being told to expect heavy rain over the course of 24 hours, with rainfall expected to reach 90mm in some parts of Scotland.
Gusts of 50mph could hit exposed coasts and hills.
The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for Rain, and say it is expected to result in some flooding and disruption to travel.
#StormFrancis has been named
A deep area of low pressure will bring heavy rain and the risk of severe gales in places during Tuesday and Wednesday
They say some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
They added there could be a danger to life as a result of fast flowing or deep flood water.
A statement reads: "Storm Francis will bring another spell of very wet and windy weather during Tuesday and early Wednesday.
"Total rainfall accumulations are expected to reach 20 to 40 mm widely across the area with as much as 60-90 mm for parts of Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland, particularly over high ground.
"Strong east to north-easterly winds are also expected to develop, with gusts of 50 mph affecting exposed coasts and hills."
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Clackmannanshire
Dundee
Falkirk
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
East Lothian
Edinburgh
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
West Lothian
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
Renfrewshire
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire
