A Glasgow hospital has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found.
Police were called to Gartnavel Hospital in the city's west end at around 10.30am.
Pictures online show patients and staff standing in the car park, with some patients still in their hospital beds.
Cops confirmed to The Herald that a suspicious package had been found on the hospital grounds.
But they say the package was found to be "innocent in nature" and posed no threat to the public.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Gartnavel Hospital in Glasgow around 10.05am on Monday, August 24, following the discovery of a suspicious package.
"Following examination, the package was found to pose no threat to the public and was innocent in nature."
