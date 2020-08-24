Scotland has recorded 66 positive Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The figure, announced by Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, represents 1% of all those tested.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed no deaths have been recorded in the last day, meaning the death toll remains at 2492.

Currently, 248 people are in hospital, makring an increase of three since yesterday, with one person in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon says 110 positive cases are linked to the 2 Sisters factory in Coupar Angus.

Over 900 workers have to be tested, and the First Minister says there is no evidence of wide community transmission so far.

It comes amid local clusters emerging across the country, including in Aberdeen, Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and Tayside.

Over the weekend, 206 cases were identified across the country.

Several schools in Scotland recorded positive cases of Covid-19 across the weekend.

A cluster linked to an additional support needs school in Dundee rose to 22 positive cases yesterday - made up of 17 members of staff, two pupils and three community contacts.

Kingspark School in Dundee was the first school in Scotland to close its doors due to Covid since pupils returned to the classroom on August 12.

Two classes at a Lanarkshire primary school have been told to self-isolate after multiple confirmed cases of Covid-19.

It was confirmed on Sunday evening that two pupils and a staff member had tested positive for the virus at High Blantyre Primary School.

And a nursery in Fife has closed after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupil at Newburgh Primary School and Nursery is said to be self-isolating at home with other relatives for the next two weeks.