THE Scottish Government is set to introduce a "limited" form of face coverings in secondary schools.

Nicola Sturgeon said the government expected to recommend coverings in corridors and other communal areas, but not classrooms.

She said education secretary John Swinney was in the final stage of consulting with unions and councils on the matter.

It follows the World Health Organisation recommending face coverings in schools for over 12s at the weekend.

James Gillespie High School in Edinburghm, Grantown Grammar School in Grantown on Spey and Millburn Academy in Inverness have independently said masks need to be worn between classes.

As the daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon also announced another 66 positive cases of coronavirus overnight, 14 in NHS Tayside, 17 in NHS Lanarkshire, 15 in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and five in NHS Grampian.

There were no deaths overnight.

The Us for Them parents group warned against mandatory face coverings in schools.

Jo Bisset, organiser for Us for Them Scotland, said: "Everyone appreciates the health and safety of pupils and teachers has to be a priority.

“But forcing children to wear masks when there’s little, if any, scientific evidence to support such a move could be hugely damaging.

“It could have an extremely negative impact on pupils with autism, hearing impairments and conditions such as asthma.

“We also have to consider those children from unstable households who simply won’t be sent to school with any mask, let alone one that is safe and effective.

“Parents want to get their children back to school and for that experience to be as normal as it possibly can be.

“Forced wearing of masks in the classroom, or when moving about the building, would not achieve any sense of normality for children who’ve endured quite enough in recent months.

“Parents want the Scottish Government and councils to rule out this move now so they can get on with assisting their children back into the school routine.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said more could be done.

He said: "International evidence from places like Germany already shows that more could be done. The World Health Organisation has advice too on under and over 12 year olds.

“Wearing face coverings when moving between classes, in corridors or on transport to school doesn’t hamper learning, and will help to keep people safe.

“The government’s guidance seems to be one step behind, so schools are being forced to take the initiative by themselves. It is quickly being outpaced by reality.

“The Scottish Government has been clear that controlling the spread of Covid-19 is about balances and trade-offs. Face coverings on the wider school estate would be a sensible precaution to help minimise transmission.”