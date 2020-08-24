First Minister Nicola Sturgeon discussed several topics at today's coronavirus briefing.

She updated Scots on today's figures, and said 66 people tested positive for the virus overnight, with no new deaths recorded.

Here are four key points from today's briefing:

Face coverings expected to become mandatory in Scotland's schools

Face coverings will soon become mandatory within secondary schools. Nicola Sturgeon suggested masks in corridors and communal areas should come into force.

The First Minister said the Education Secretary is in the final stages of consultation with teachers regarding the use.

Aberdeen local lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon said that changes will be "very welcome" after easing restrictions put on Aberdeen in response to a Covid-19 cluster.

The five-mile recreational travel limit, along with care home and hospital visiting rule changes were lifted on Monday.

Ms Sturgeon thanked local health professionals and the people of Aberdeen for their compliance with the measures.

Coupar Angus outbreak

The outbreak at a 2 Sisters food processing factory has been described as "very significant" by the First Minister.

There were 110 cases linked to the cluster as of Sunday – 96 employees and 14 close contacts.

The number of cases should be expected to rise further, according to Ms Sturgeon.

Kingspark School cluster

The First Minister addressed the cluster at a school in Dundee where 22 people have tested positive.

Three pupils and 17 staff members are among those who have tested positive at Kingspark School.

Ms Sturgeon said children from two other Dundee schools have tested positive, and she stressed pupils and staff must stick to self-isolating guidance they have received.