MSPs should be kicked out of Holyrood if they fail to show up for as long as former Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Tory MSP Graham Simpson said he planned to bring forward a “Mackay’s Law” to remove MSPs who fail to take part in parliamentary proceedings for six months.

A similar rule already applies to councillors, however there is no equivalent for MSPs.

Mr Mackay resigned on the eve of the Scottish budget on February 6 after the Scottish Sun revealed he had been pestering a 16-year-old schoolboy on social media.

The paper reported the 42-year-old MSP had contacted the boy out of the blue without knowing his age the previous August, then sent him 270 messages over six months.

Mr Mackay, who came out as gay in 2013, had been tipped as a future First Minister until the scandal abruptly ended his political career.

The Renfrewshire North and West MSP has not been seen at Holyrood since, and the SNP is now in the process of selecting a new candidate for his seat in 2021.

However by continuing as a nominal Independent MSP for more than six months, Mr Mackay has so far received more than £32,000 in salary.

He was also paid an automatic severance payment of £11,945 for loss of ministerial office.

His conduct has prompted calls for new mechanisms to remove errant MSPs or those who neglect their duties, such as the election petition that applies to MPs.

Mr Simpson said he intended to introduce a private members bill in the next parliament which would mean any MSP who failed to show up to Holyrood for six months could no longer remain as a member of the Scottish Parliament

With more Holyrood business being conducted online because of coronavirus, any MSPs would took part in virtual proceedings would not be caught by such a law.

Mr Simpson said: “Most councils have rules on this and if Derek Mackay was a councillor and hadn’t done his job for six months then he would have been drummed out.

“But there are no rules covering MSPs’ attendance, which means they can do nothing and pocket the cash.

“In theory, you could act like Derek Mackay is currently doing for five years. That is just wrong.

“If you are elected to the Scottish Parliament you should be a worker not a shirker. Nothing else should be allowed.

“If Mr Mackay had any honour left he would stand down now and allow the people of Renfrewshire North and West to elect someone who will properly represent them.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats, who have also advocated the removal of wayward MSPs, said it was an "interesting idea".

A spokesperson said: "For some time we have favoured a system of recall which has been debated and discussed.

"We still hope we can persuade other parties to support it.

"The six-month rule is an interesting idea which is worthy of further consideration."