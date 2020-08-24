NICOLA Sturgeon last week confirmed the long-awaited reopening of gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts.
The First Minister revealed they will open their doors from August 31 – brought forward from a previous estimated date of mid-September.
But a number of things will change as we continue to live in the ‘new normal’, with Scottish Government officials setting out new guidance for customers and staff to follow.
Here’s what to expect on your return:
- The overall capacity may be reduced to maintain physical distancing – with only a limited number of people allowed in the building.
- There may be less gym-organised classes to allow for time to clean equipment and space.
- Everyone using the facilities will have to provide their details for Test and Protect.
- Equipment that cannot be cleaned will be removed.
- Hand sanitising stations at entrance/exit points and other key areas.
- Changing rooms should be avoided where possible.
- Showers should be avoided and only used if essential.
- Communal showers may be closed.
- Saunas and steam rooms will remain closed.
- Use of shared items – including towels, robes, balls, weights, rackets, scoring equipment and sports clothing should be avoided unless they can be cleaned between users.
- In exercise spaces, temporary floor markings should be used to maintain physical distancing.
- Existing and new members may be given COVID-19 inductions to the facilities.
Full details can be found on the Scottish Government website here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.