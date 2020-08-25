Issue of the Day: Full Stops.

NEWSPAPER commentators and Twitter warriors are up in arms about reports that the full stop is under threat. The punctuation mark, it has been revealed, is seen as unnecessary and maybe even intimidating by younger people when it comes to social media conversations. Is this the end of the period?

Let’s get some context. How long has the full stop been around?

In its current form perhaps not as long as you think. The arrival of the printing press in the middle of the 15th century and the publication of Johannes Gutenberg’s Bible formalised punctuation in texts. Before that it had an up and down existence. In the third century BCE a librarian called Aristophanes introduced dots on the page as pauses. But this was of no interest to the ancient Romans who saw no need for spaces or punctuation in writing, mostly because writing was seen as something to be read aloud.

It was early Christianity, which was devoted to the written word, that helped revive the idea of punctuation. In the seventh century Isidore of Seville introduced his own system of dots to indicate pauses, including the distintio finalis to indicate an end point.

Monks played around with punctuation over the following centuries until printing set the punctuation marks we know today in ink, as it were.

So, what’s changed?

Social media. Text messaging is short and succinct. It’s often only a few words long and punctuation isn’t really needed. Hitting send is now the equivalent of the full stop. As a result, for some younger users it’s now thought that when punctuation is used they find it odd.

Is this more snowflake behaviour?

Have you been reading Jeremy Clarkson columns again? What in fact is happening is the evolution of written language in the face of new technological developments. When used in social media the full stop has acquired extra layers of meaning. As it’s not seen as necessary, its inclusion therefore implies means more than just an end to a sentence. Linguists suggest that to the social media generation, it can be seen as abrupt, negative, or even angry.

The other interesting Twitter development is the use of the written words “Full Stop” to indicate that whatever precedes it settles an argument. In short, the humble period (as our North American brethren would have it) has become a tool in debate.

Is anything taking the place of the full stop?

Online, the use of the exclamation mark is increasingly more common as a form of emphasis. And, of course, we are all using emojis now.

So, how long before the full stop disappears?

Full stops in documents, letters, books or even in the very newspaper you’re currently reading, aren’t going anywhere soon. They’re still quite useful, unsurprisingly, and the connotations attached to them remain more neutral in print than they do online. In short, you can’t stop using them. There’s still life in the punctuation mark yet. Full stop.