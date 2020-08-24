A GROWTH deal worth £100m has been agreed by the UK and Scottish Governments.

The multi-million pound plan to boost the economy has been given the green light in Moray.

Officials including Michael Matheson MSP and Iain Stewart MP signed the deal's heads of terms agreement this morning, moving the plan a step forward.

It signals a combined investment in the area of more than £100m, with projects receiving investment including the Grant Lodge visitor attraction in Elgin, a manufacturing base and a digital health and care centre in Moray.

The area is currently represented in Westminster by new Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross, and in Holyrood by the SNP's Richard Lochhead.

It is also where Boris Johnson chose to visit earlier this summer, becoming the first PM since Margaret Thatcher to do so.

Moray council leader Graham Leadbitter welcomed the deal, saying it was "needed more than ever to help the local economy recover in the long-term from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Iain Stewart MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland for the UK Government said:“Earlier this month I was delighted to announce the UK Government are investing £21m in the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus, which will create a pathway to skilled aviation engineering jobs for Moray’s residents.

“With today’s landmark signing of the £100 million Moray Growth Deal I am pleased to confirm that the UK Government’s £32.5 million deal investment will also support the development of Grant Lodge - a visitor attraction in Elgin; a Manufacturing Innovation base for Moray; and a digital health and care cluster at Moray College.

“Working together with the Scottish Government and local partners, we will deliver the prosperity and opportunities that the people of Moray deserve.

“City Region and Growth Deals will be crucial to getting Scotland’s economy back on track after the coronavirus pandemic and the UK Government has committed more than £1.5 billion to Growth Deals across every part of Scotland to secure the future of our economy.”

Michael Matheson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity at the Scottish Government said: "Today marks an important milestone for the Moray Growth Deal, the signing of the Heads of Terms agreement and the confirmation of the projects supported by the £32.5 million the Scottish Government is investing in the deal.

"This will be invested in projects, designed by local partners, that can deliver on local priorities, re-invigorating the regional economy, and I appreciate all the hard work that Moray Council and their partners have put in to get us to this point.

“Investments through the deal will create new jobs, protect existing jobs and extend economic opportunities to communities, businesses and individuals across the region.

"At a time of such economic uncertainty and challenge, the projects and investment committed through the deal will be more important than ever.

"We will work with Moray Council over the coming months, to help them develop the projects to unlock investment and drive inclusive growth across the area as swiftly as possible.”

Depute Chief Executive of Moray Council and lead officer for the Moray Growth Deal, Rhona Gunn, said the signing was a red-letter day for the area, adding that more work now had to be done to boost the case for the projects involved.

She said: "“We still have much to do, and this work starts immediately to strengthen the business cases of each project and help shape the final outcomes. I and everyone else will be rolling up our sleeves to deliver this vision for Moray’s future prosperity.”