Scott Ewart of Thomas Bradley & Co has partnered with The Glasgow Times to answer some of your questions over the coming weeks.



I’ve been left out of my mum’s will, what should I do?

In Scotland you have a legal right to a share of a parent’s estate even if you haven’t been named in their Will. This right can be up to one third of the moveable (non-property) part of the estate, and you should speak with a legal advisor if you think you have been left out of a parent’s will and want to claim your rights.

Even if you were estranged from your parent or if your parents weren’t married, you still have a right to claim your share of the estate.

What does an Executor do?

An Executor is the person responsible for looking after the estate of someone who has passed away. An Executor needs to value and gather up the whole estate, pay off any debts, make sure that the estate goes through the proper processes with the courts and HMRC, confirm a family tree and then finally pay out the estate to beneficiaries once everything has been organised.

Often the Executor is a friend or relative of the deceased who has been named in a Will, however they can also be a named solicitor or Executry company. A person who has been named as an Executor can also hire professional help to aid them through the process.

What is Confirmation?

Confirmation is a document provided by the court to the Executor of an estate during the course of an estate’s Executry. It confirms that the Executor has the authority to gather and distribute assets and money. Most banks and institutions require to see completed Confirmation before they will release funds to an Executor, and Confirmation usually needs to be in place before property in an estate can be sold.

What is Intestacy?

If someone dies without putting a will in place (or if their will hasn’t been made correctly and isn’t valid) their estate is intestate. When intestate, an estate is distributed in accordance with Scottish inheritance law rather than by the wishes of someone who has passed away.

This can pose a risk of people who would have otherwise benefitted from the estate being skipped over and also can incur significant extra fees during the Executry process. If you have been tasked with dealing with an intestate estate, or if you do not have a will in place and are worried about intestacy, you should contact your estate planner or legal provider for advice.

How do I put a Power of Attorney in place?

To name someone to act on your behalf in the event that you fall ill or require assistance, you will need to have a Power of Attorney document drafted. The Power of Attorney will list an extensive range of powers that will give your Attorney authority to act on your behalf.

Before it can be used the document will need to be correctly signed and submitted to The Office of the Public Guardian for registration along with a certificate showing your capacity at the time of signing.

You can write your Power of Attorney yourself using template documents, however a practising registered doctor or solicitor must complete your capacity certificate and it is highly advised that you have your Power of Attorney drafted by a professional to ensure that all potentially necessary powers are properly included.

