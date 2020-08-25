REBECCA McQuillan ("UK could prevent Channel tragedies – if it cared enough", The Herald, August 21) highlights the tragic death of the 16-year old boy attempting to cross the Channel, then uses it as a stepping-stone to push for more immigration into the UK, and condemning the UK Government for trying to curb it.

Where she possibly has a point is in the matter of keeping families apart where, although children can join parents granted asylum in the UK, it does not work in reverse. But you have to wonder, what are children doing making the perilous journey across half a continent followed by a treacherous sea crossing? Why were they allowed by caring parents to take it on in the first place?

She goes on to say that the UK Government should make it easier and safer for migrants to make the journey. And not just asylum seekers who need to flee real personal threat. She says that "everyone knows" that Britain needs migrants. Where does that come from? How many of the migrants trying to reach our shores are doctors and nurses, the categories always cited as justification for open immigration?

Most immigrants work in service industries, and pay their taxes, but are consumers of food and other goods that are mainly imported. And they, like everyone else, need access to a health service nearing meltdown. There may be some justification for her case on humanitarian grounds, but none on the basis of our need at a time when redundancy is running riot.

How many does Ms McQuillan think should we take in: Five thousand? A million? Five million? All of them? If not, is she prepared to go on the front line and select those to be welcomed and tell the rest they're out? Some years ago, Angela Merkel opened her arms and Germany's doors to migrants, and received more than a million before she could blink. It almost cost her and her previously unassailable government power.

Two categories of immigrant are generally identified: asylum seekers at real personal risk and economic migrants who just want better opportunities than they have at home. There is a much, much larger third group – people living in abject poverty all over the world, who are certainly more deserving than the second category, but don't even begin to have the resources to try to move. Anyone campaigning for the West to seriously pressure the home governments of all three to clean up their act would get my vote. There doesn't seem to be much will for that.

What I find objectionable about Ms McQuillan's article is her claiming there to be "millions who view this anti-immigration rhetoric with disgust". What millions? "Disgust" is a strong word. If anything disgusts me, and not for the first time, it is someone who self-righteously claims the moral high ground while leaving it to others, carrying the unwelcome responsibility, to take the hard decisions.

Jim Robertson, East Kilbride.