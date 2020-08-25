THE scandal-hit Scots ballet school at the centre of allegations of sexual abuse has abandoned its own investigation after revealing it is being wound up.

Oban Sheriff Court approved the appointment of a provisional liquidator to Ballet West Ltd as the business was "no longer financially viable", a statement from the board of trustees has revealed.

The move formally starts the process of winding up Ballet West Ltd, which will mean the closure of the award-winning school at Taynuilt, Argyll.

The announcement came five days after formal Police Scotland probe was announced after they received "a number of reports" in connection with claims of sexual impropriety at Ballet West Scotland in Argyll.

On Tuesday, last week, Police Scotland said there was no police investigation because there no complaints or reports had been made, six days after allegations of sexual impropriety surfaced which led to the resignation of the Ballet West Scotland's vice principal Jonathan Barton and the suspension of its principal, his mother Gillian Barton.

The prestigious academy launched an external independent inquiry using an "independent QC" into allegations of ‘inappropriate sexual behaviour’ by what it described as a "member of staff" towards students last week.

It said that Mr Barton had "emphatically denied" any wrong-doing.

Now the school's trustees have confirmed that they will not be carrying the external inquiry out.

"Due to the liquidation, the funding is not now available for that to proceed and that is a matter of deep regret," the trustees said.

The company recorded a £293,350 loss in the year to May, 2019.

An ITV investigation heard last week from more than 60 women - former students, staff and parents - who have made allegations of Mr Barton's inappropriate behaviour going back as far as 2004 and as recently as 2018. The allegations include sexual contact with his students.

It is alleged that as further 30 have spoken out about alleged misconduct.

Mr Barton, a 38-year-old award winning dancer and teacher quit after being accused of abusing his position to sleep with teenage pupils at the £9,000 a year boarding school his family runs.

The trustees said: "As a board, we endeavoured to investigate the allegations regarding the vice principal and principal, who is suspended from her post, as fully as possible in the short time available and we have told Police Scotland that we will make all possible information available to them," said the trustees who carried out their own initial internal inquiries. "We will also do the same with any regulatory bodies. We wholeheartedly support the police investigation. We are, however, now constrained by these investigations on what we can comment on publicly.

"We are deeply sorry that any student should have felt that the school had failed them, and we urge anyone who has a complaint to report this to Police Scotland or any relevant body."

It emerged last week that the University of Highlands and Islands were among three that have cut ties with Ballet West because of concerns over allegations.

The University of Highlands and Islands closed its BA classical ballet and dance performance and HNC/HND professional stage dance courses delivered through Ballet West Scotland at the end of academic year 2011/12.

It came after the university raised "serious allegations" involving "student welfare", with police in Oban in late 2011.

The Ballet West board has said it was "unaware" of any complaints being raised with the school by the university.

Jonathan Barton played the part of Romeo in a Ballet West performance of Romeo and Juliet five years ago.

Police Scotland confirmed that it had investigated allegations about "behaviour" at the school eight years ago but it concluded with no further action "with no criminality established".

If further emerged that the Open University ended its partnership with Ballet West in December, 2018, following "safeguarding concerns, including allegations of inappropriate sexual relations between students and a staff member".

Bath Spa University has said it has cut its ties with Ballet West.

Bath Spa University had approved the BA Ballet degree for delivery at the Ballet West since September 2019, but they said they are now “very concerned” by allegations and have ended their partnership with immediate effect.

Both Mr Barton’s and Mrs Barton’s membership with the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) – a body that accredits ballet teachers - has now been suspended as the inquiries into what happened continue.

The trustees have further confirmed that the RAD withdrew their accreditation and on Thursday the Scottish Qualification Authority gave notice notice of termination for the HNC/HND courses at the school.

"In short, these developments rendered the business of Ballet West unviable," said the trustees.

It said they had a legal duty to inform the charity regulator as it had been "driven to the point of insolvency".

"Every option was explored to secure funding or alternative partners to support courses. These efforts were in vain and the board was legally bound but to inform the charity regulator, OSCR, that Ballet West was on the brink of insolvency."

"We are immensely grateful for the support of many students, former students, parents and staff as we battled to secure the future of the school, but we were dealt one blow after another."

They said that they were "required" to make an application at Oban Sheriff Court "due to the recent decisions of some key customers and partner organisations, as the business was no longer financially viable".

Eileen Blackburn, of French Duncan LLP, has been appointed by the court as provisional liquidator of the charity.

"The Board of Trustees is deeply saddened by this outcome and appalled that parent and students have been placed in such a terrible situation. This is the consequence of a catastrophic sequence of events and we could not prevent this from happening," they said.

"The allegations broadcast by ITN regarding the vice-principal on Thursday August 13 were shocking. Immediate action was required in response and he resigned."