The Red Arrows have delighted onlookers in Edinburgh with a flyover of the city.
It comes after a planned Red Arrows flypast was cancelled earlier this month due to bad weather.
However, delighted onlookers shared videos and images of the flight display team as they flew past Edinburgh just after 7pm.
I think we were in the right place at the right time! ✈💨 #RedArrows #Edinburgh #Scotland pic.twitter.com/ZMngyUgvug— Lothian Buses (@on_lothianbuses) August 24, 2020
It was not clear whether the planned flyover was a legacy from the Edinburgh Military Tattoo which did not go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
🙌🏻| Great video taken by one of our Airside Ops team of @rafredarrows flying over our runway this evening. pic.twitter.com/qAEeAL765E— Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) August 24, 2020
#RedArrows flypast #Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/6dkPbiCrYD— Ryan Photography (@RMcEphotography) August 24, 2020
Watching the red arrows fly over Edinburgh Castle pic.twitter.com/OA7PipYo85— Francesca Snitjer (@FranSnitjer) August 24, 2020
Watching the #RedArrows fly over #EdinburghCastle tonight. pic.twitter.com/rkQWpZ9EgV— Josiah Lockhart (@josiahlockhart) August 24, 2020
Here were the official schedule times for the Red Arrows flyover.
Red arrows Inverleith park #edinburgh pic.twitter.com/nDS3KXLcas— Julie Ashworth (@broadreachltd) August 24, 2020
531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON - 6.22pm
535254N 0005020W E OF MELBOURNE - 6.29pm
550133N 0012623W TYNEMOUTH - 6.39pm
554903N 0015153W OVERSEAS - 6.47pm
555059N 0014426W OVERSEAS - 6.48pm
560850N 0015115W OVERSEAS - 6.51pm
560356N 0022718W OVERSEAS - 6.55pm
560055N 0024608W N OF HADDINGTON - 6.57pm
555817N 0030318W OVERSEAS - 6.59pm
555655N 0031152W EDINBURGH - 7.00pm
555429N 0031937W W OF EDINBURGH - 7.00pm
552752N 0025148W NW OF HAWICK - 7.06pm
543914N 0020115W NE OF MIDDLETON IN TEESDALE - 7.14pm
543635N 0013752W N OF REDWORTH - 7.16pm
540816N 0010638W SW OF BRANDSBY - 7.20pm
533910N 0003548W WINTERTON - 7.26pm
531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON - 7.30pm
