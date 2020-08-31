Glentress, Scottish Borders

There’s a variety of routes at 7stanes Glentress near Peebles making it Scotland's premiere mountain bike trail centre. There’s also a bike shop, modern cafe and a camping ground to really make a stay out of it. As well as the tougher tests, there are two easy routes, perfect for beginners and the trail goes past small ponds and native animal sculptures and, hopefully, some wildlife. There are also skill areas off the route where you can hone your trail technique.

7stanes Glentress, Scottish Borders, EH45 8NB

Ae Forest, Dumfries and Galloway

Although the Ae Forest bike centre is better known for its downhill trails and an excellent (although difficult) graded trail, the easy trail that begins at the cafe and bike shop is a real gem. The green (easy) trail is reasonably wide and follows the riverside before descending the opposite bank along a boardwalk. There is an old plane that can be explored about halfway along.

Ae Forest, Dumfries and Galloway, DG1 1 QB

Loch Morlich, Aviemore

The trail here begins in Aviemore and climbs gradually along a dedicated walk and cycleway in the direction of Glenmore. The Old Logging Way is a great trail with views of the surrounding mountains and there are a few cafes along the way for refuelling. There’s even an award-winning beach – if it’s a hot day why not bring your swimming gear.

Loch Morlich, Aviemore, PH22 1QY

Tentsmuir Forest, Fife

Enjoy a bike and beach day with the Tentsmuir Forest and National Nature Reserve, just north of St Andrews. There are plenty of well marked trails around the forest that are wide and flat – able to be enjoyed by everyone regardless of your biking experience. The main trail follows along the coast to a small lochan where you’ll spot all kinds of birds. There’s also a beach opening out with views across the North Sea with seals regularly backing on the beach.

Tentsmuir Forest, Fife, KY16 0DR

Nevis Range, Fort William

Nevis Range, near Fort William, is famous for hosting one of the most spectacular events in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar where the professionals test their skills on the (nearly two-mile) back graded downhill course. However they also have fantastic trails for families including the new Cat Eyes, an easier trail and Blue Adder, a moderate trail which are two of the best for those new to mountain biking. A visit to Nevis Range would not be complete without a gondola ride up the mountain to experience amazing views across Lochaber or a trip on the high ropes course. Or in winter get your salopettes out and ski or snowboard to your heart’s content.

Nevis Range, Torlundy, Fort William, Inverness-shire, PH33 6SQ