An entire primary school class is to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Pupils and staff in Primary 1B at Stepps Primary have been told to stay at home for 14 days after being identified as close contacts of the pupil.

Health bosses also confirmed pupils have tested positive at two other schools in Lanarkshire; one in St Margaret's High School in Airdrie and another in Uddingston Grammar.

All three pupils are self-isolating and there is no known links to the cases.

It comes amid several positive cases being identified at schools in the area, with clusters of cases in Lanarkshire and north east Glasgow believed to be linked.

Four pupils at St Ambrose High in Coatbridge have tested positive, as well as one from St Andrew's High in Coatbridge and one from Caldervale High in Airdrie.

There are a further three linked cases in Lanarkshire who are not staff or pupils, which takes the total to nine.

Dr Josephine Pravinkumar, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said: “NHS Lanarkshire’s Test and Protect service is working closely with North and South Lanarkshire Councils and the schools to identify all close contacts of the cases who are being given public health advice and being told to self-isolate.

“There is evidence that mixing socially in the community, particularly around social gatherings in houses, without maintaining physical distancing measures can transmit the virus.

"It is therefore important that people remain vigilant and follow physical distancing guidance.

“We are aware that there will be concern among both children and their parents at this time.

"We would like to reassure the local community that appropriate measures are being implemented.

“Individuals should stay off school or work and get tested if they or their close contacts experience any Covid-19 symptoms, such as a cough, fever or loss of taste or smell, even if they are mild.”