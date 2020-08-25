YOU would imagine that, 30 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the other Communist governments that marked the end of the Cold War, that the jokes would be dated. And safer to tell: one had a hysterical Russian judge telling his colleague he’d heard the funniest joke ever, but couldn’t repeat it, because he’d just given the guy who told it 10 years in the Gulag.

To prove that nothing ever really dates – if not that the old ones are the best – here’s another. “Will the KGB still exist when Communism is finally realised?” “No, comrade. Communism will render the state and its methods of suppression obsolete. People will learn to arrest themselves.”

Perhaps I was put in mind of that old Cheka-nut because, having returned from the bit of formerly Communist Yugoslavia that is now Croatia, I’ve been required to arrest myself for a fortnight, not even being allowed out to pick up a pint of milk, and can expect the police to check up on my whereabouts at any hour of the day or night, under penalty of criminal sanctions.

In the old days, arrest or police surveillance would have followed travel in the other direction. But it’s in the UK that these measures are in place, though I’m pretty certain I’ve come back with nothing more subversive of the political weal or threatening to public health than mosquito bites and the pink tinge that passes for a tan if you’re from the West of Scotland.

For the most part, current (and, one trusts, temporary) restrictions on liberty don’t much differ between most Western and Eastern European countries. Indeed, Croatia seems a kind of idyll, where people are behaving fairly normally, though they wear masks on the bus or in shops, and restaurants are especially diligent about wiping down the tables.

But it’s doing much the same as Italy and Spain did, and the recent rise in the virus is similar to other Continental countries. Restrictions are still widely accepted, even if grumbling has got louder as time goes on, and the inconsistencies in the policies seem more obvious.

I took my chances that quarantine might be reintroduced during my stay – as did those heading for Spain, or Portugal, or even France – and at least we’re still allowed to question the effectiveness of the various governments’ measures to contain coronavirus.

Doing so in some other post-Communist regimes, however, seems to be hazardous to health, given the surprising number of doctors in Russia who have fallen out of windows after questioning the country’s Covid strategies. There’s a similar intolerance of dissent in Belarus, which today marks the 29th anniversary of its independence. There, questions of social distancing (which their president, who assured them vodka would prevent the virus before contracting it himself, never introduced) have been shunted to the side as hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to oppose Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

That’s something you may think an odd response days after an election if it was won with 80 per cent of the electorate endorsing it, as Mr Lukashenko, in post since 1994, maintains. It seems suspiciously of a piece with Mr Putin’s remarkable political longevity, and the unfortunate tendency of his opponents to end up in jail, go down with mysterious poison-related illnesses or fall out of windows.

A look at the relative positions of countries that were once Communist suggests that there is quite a divide in the degree to which they now conform to western norms of liberalism, democracy, fair elections, freedom of the press and liberty of the average citizen. Croatia doesn’t now feel all that different from other Mediterranean holiday destinations – and that’s despite the fact that, coincidentally, today also marks the 29th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Vukovar, reminding us that it, and its FRY neighbours, were in a bitter war for much of the 1990s.

Things are not politically perfect in the region (particularly in Montenegro), but like most previously Communist countries west of Minsk, the Yugosphere nations now look like other European countries. Germany is entirely integrated: Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania are mainstream European, indeed EU, countries; the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have the dubious distinction of being as familiar to British partygoers on a stag night as Blackpool or Benidorm.

They certainly deserve to be compared on most indices of economic and political freedom, if not with the UK, France and Germany, with Greece, Italy and Portugal. Even worries about nationalism or corruption in, say, Hungary, are still more like similar concerns about Malta than Azerbaijan.

Yet, with the exception of the Baltic states, always western-looking, shrugging off Communism in the early 1990s has not automatically led to freedom for the countries that suffered under it, and the distinction is between post-Communist and post-Soviet nations.

On the whole, the Communist countries of Europe (the former Warsaw Pact ones) reacted to its fall by moving towards the democratic and economic principles of the West: capitalism, or at least social democracy that recognises property rights, the importance of free trade, and the rights and freedoms of the individual.

A few are still “transitional” or “hybrid” regimes or, like Montenegro, have drifted backwards, but none is like Belarus, Azerbaijan, Russia or the five “Stans” to the south of it – all of which are “consolidated authoritarian regimes”; ie, dictatorships.

This provides a pretty dramatic illustration of the lie that is so popular with those who still think Communism was a pretty good idea (most because they are too young even to remember, let alone have experienced it).

It turns out that capitalism or neoliberalism or free markets or classical liberal principles do not thinly disguise oppression, but are principles that make their citizens more free and prosperous. It’s when you ditch Communism, but don’t make any attempt to replace its flawed ideology with that of the nations that were on the right side of the Cold War that you get genuine oppression, assaults on freedom and the same dictatorial gangsters in charge, just in different suits, and on bigger yachts.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald

Read more: David Pratt: It's backs to the wall in Belarus as stand-off intensifies