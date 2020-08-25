More than 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at a Scots school amid a huge outbreak.

Kingspark School in Dundee, which caters to students with additional support needs, is the subject of a test and trace operation after a positive case was identified last week.

Since then, the school has closed its doors given the complex health conditions of the pupils who attend Kingspark.

Now, health bosses have confirmed the cluster has risen to 27 - made up of 21 members of staff, two pupils and four commuity contacts.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health, said: “Due to the high level of tests undertaken among staff who work at the school, we may see a small rise in the number of positive cases as these results come through.

“The actions and measures that have been put in place will help to prevent any further spread of infection and we hope to see the numbers of positive cases to tail off over the coming days.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said: “I would like to reassure families that this action is being taken to keep everyone safe. This is our paramount concern and we cannot be complacent.”

A single positive case has been linked to the Primary 2A class at St Peter and Paul's School in Dundee, with another positive case linked to Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary School.

Parents of all pupils in P2A and the after-school club were contacted on Sunday evening by education staff to advise that their child should self-isolate for 14 days until September 2.

Meanwhile, in Lanarkshire, an entire primary school class is to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Pupils and staff in Primary 1B at Stepps Primary have been told to stay at home for 14 days after being identified as close contacts of the pupil.

Health bosses also confirmed pupils have tested positive at two other schools in Lanarkshire; one in St Margaret's High School in Airdrie and another in Uddingston Grammar.