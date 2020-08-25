Secondary school pupils in Scotland will have to wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas from next week.

Education secretary John Swinney confirmed the move on Tuesday morning, and said the wearing of masks and coverings would become 'obligatory guidance' from Monday, August 31.

He was speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, and said the new guidance would be issued following an announcement from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mr Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland the new guidance would apply to all pupils aged over 12.

He said the guidance, which is not mandatory, would be updated based on new advice from the World Health Organization.

He said: “From August 31, young people over the age of 12 in secondary schools should be habitually wearing face coverings when they’re moving around in schools and corridors and in communal areas where it is difficult to deliver the physical distancing which is an inherent part of the guidance that the education recovery group has put in place after widespread consultation and dialogue.”

He said that headteachers had felt the rules would be a “beneficial move” during discussions last week.

Mr Swinney continued: “Now, of course, there will be exemptions for this, because the wearing of face coverings is not suitable for all individuals and that has to be respected.”

The guidance will state that pupils should not be excluded from school if they do not wish to wear a face covering.

The Education Secretary added: “That will be explicit within the guidance that we put out, that a young person is not to be excluded for that reason, but it’s obligatory guidance on all secondary schools, special schools and grant-aided schools.”