A mum has been found dead beside her malnourished baby in a Glasgow flat.

Mercy Baguma, from Uganda, is said to have been found by police in Govan on Saturday, August 22, after friends had not heard from her since Tuesday, August 18.

Human rights charity Positive Action in Housing say Ms Baguma's one-year-old son was found crying beside his mother's body, and say he was "weakened from starvation".

The baby boy was rushed to hospital to be treated and was released yesterday.

It is understood that Ms Baguma, who was in her thirties, had lost her job after her limited leave to remain expired and she was no longer allowed to work.

She claimed asylum while living in extreme poverty, and was relying on food from friends and charitable organisations.

Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing said: “This is the third tragedy to affect the city’s refugee population in as many months.

"Mercy contacted our charity on August 11 and said she was not getting any financial support yet had made an application to MigrantHelp. Had she lived she would have been a high priority for a crisis payment from our Emergency Relief Fund like hundreds of others left functionally destitute by the asylum system.

“The question remains, why are mothers and babies being left to go hungry in this city, why is it being left to charities and volunteers to pick up the pieces? Does society have anything to say about that other than call them a drain on society?

"The fact is there is no safety net if you're a refugee or migrant. You are left destitute and without resources. And your left silenced by far right rhetoric for being forced to ask for help.

"Would this mother be alive if she was not forced out of her job by this cruel system that stops you from working and paying your way because a piece of paper says your leave to remain has expired? I’m sure Mercy’s son will want to ask this and other questions once he is old enough."

A fundraiser for the mum's funeral has been organised, with donors looking to help put money towards a "proper send off and something for her son".

More than £1000 has been raised so far, with the fundraiser's organiser describing Ms Baguma as "an amazing mother, sister, best friend, friend loved by all."

They added: "Mercy was always positive and always put her family first, especially her son.

"Her smile made everyone so welcome and comfortable."

Police Scotland could not offer comment when approached.